Free community Thanksgiving meals at Bridgewater-Sullivan

Tuesday, November 23rd at 5pm, you are invited to a Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway at Bridgewater-Sullivan Community Life Center. The meal is being prepared by Chef B, will be available in to-go containers, and is free to the public until they run out of food.

Bridgewater-Sullivan Community Life Center seeks to connect people with resources, provide community organization and training, and promote educational connection and opportunities. Or, as they frequently say, “BWSCLC is the place where you can breathe, grow, and connect the world.”

For more details (or to donated to the cause online), visit Bridgewater-Sullivan online or check out Chef B’s Instagram page.

BSCLC is located at 401 E. Park St., Champaign