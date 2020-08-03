Free back to school haircuts at Salon 105

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Kelsie Briggs, owner & advanced stylist, at Salon 105 shares details on their 4th back to school haircut event.

Here’s more from Kelsie:

We feel that when you look good you feel good which causes you to do good, which is perfect for this school year in particular given the circumstances.

I wanted a way to give back to the community that would be really helpful and useful. Going to a salon to get your haircut is a luxury and a lot of kids have never been to salon. For many reasons such as mom just cuts them at home because she doesn’t want to drag all the kids out, or it’s not in the monthly budget, or scheduled are so busy and crazy just don’t have time to get to a hair salon, or just a financial rough spot.

Back to school haircuts for k-12 free. We do it on the salons anniversary every year and started with opening day. The salon turns 3 on Aug 8! Back to school time can get expensive with the clothes & shoes & supplies and whatever else that is needed so I wanted to help take the financial burden of a haircut off the list!

Salon 105

105 S Lincoln St. Mahomet IL