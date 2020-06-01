Four tips for a safe, healthy move with Two Men and a Truck

As National Moving Month kicks off the busiest season for moving, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is an essential business and committed to helping Champaign residents with all their moving needs during these uncertain times. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has ramped up their safety and sanitation efforts in light of the current COVID-19 crisis and has been helping community members in need by providing donated moves throughout the pandemic.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States, the local franchise has donated over $5,000 worth of moves to Champaign community members who have been impacted. In addition, TWO MEN has adjusted their business procedures to safely serve the community. Aside from wearing gloves, movers are instructed to disinfect trucks after every move, carry hand sanitizer on them and have disinfecting wipes in all trucks to wipe down steering wheels and door handles.

TIPS TO PREP FOR A SAFE MOVE:

– Do a virtual survey instead of an in-home survey to provide a price estimate.

– Heighten daily cleaning procedures for shared, high-touch surfaces in your home.

– Leave soap, wipes and cleaning supplies unpacked.

– Give yourself and your moving crew access to wash their hands with hot water frequently and access to more disinfecting options.

ABOUT TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®:

Headquartered in Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the largest franchised moving company in North America. Currently, there are more than 380 locations and 3,000 trucks operating in 44 U.S. states in addition to Canada, Ireland, and the UK. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has performed more than 7.5 million moves since its inception in 1985 and has seen consistent growth dating back to December 2009. In 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked TWO MEN AND A TRUCK as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the 24th consecutive year and ranked the company No. 1 in the moving/junk removal category for the third year in a row. In 2017, the company also made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time. Each location is independently owned and operated. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.com.