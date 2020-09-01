Four things to do during a volatile stock market

It can be easy to make bad financial decisions when the stock market is volatile. Whether your savings is getting bigger or smaller, Rooted Wealth Advisors says it’s important that you do these four things to keep your plan on track:

1. Don’t panic

2. Dollar cost average

3. Diversify more

4. Reconsider your risk tolerance

What are some things we can do in a volatile market?

First of all don’t do anything too drastic. If you’re not looking to throw more money into the market, then sitting tight may be the best course of action to take. Some other things we can do are dollar cost averaging, diversify more, reconsider your risk tolerance

Where can someone go to learn more about what to do in a down market?

Go to www.downmarketguide.com to get a complimentary guide on what to do in a down market, but these tips are helpful even if the market isn’t down. For more information, contact Zach or Duke here: https://rootedretirement.com/