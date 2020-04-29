Four pro tips for starting the perfect vegetable garden

So you’re thinking about staring a vegetable garden? According to Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Ryan Pankau, here is everything you need to know:
- It all begins with Site Selection, you need to find a site with the basics:
- Full sun – greater than 6hrs/day, but more is always better
- Good soil drainage – all veggies crops prefer good drainage
- Good soil health – soils in urban areas (like your yard) are often disturbed from past construction or simply from foot traffic, mowing and regular activity. You may need to amend soil prior to planting
- Soil testing – it pays to soil test, there is a list of soil labs available
- Acquiring Plant Materials
- Start seeds at home – requires some equipment, proper lighting is necessary, but you can find a greater variety of veggies as seeds than seedlings
- Purchase seedlings – most garden centers are open for business, please check before going. Selection is limited to inventory.
- Direct seed into the garden – many “cool season” veggies can be seeded right now
- Crop Selection
- Cool-Season Veggies – can be started indoors very early or seeded outdoors prior to last frost
- Veggies to direct seed now – lettuce, kale, radish, spinach, turnip, beets, potato (maybe getting a little late for potato)
- Other cool season crops – broccoli, kohlrabi, cabbage, cauliflower
- Warm-Season Veggies – Cannot be planted outdoors until risk of frost has passed
- Central IL “frost free date” is around May 1st
- Veggies to plant from seed: cucumber, green beans, sweet corn, squash/pumpkin, watermelon or melons
- Veggies to start as seedlings: Tomato, peppers, eggplant, also many from the list you can direct seed are available as seedlings
