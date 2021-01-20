Former WCIA reporter now working a different type of beat

Luke Ray started his career working as a cameraman and reporter for WCIA, but has since turned his attention to his first love: music.

Luke never recovered from the first time he saw the Beatles on VHS. He had to play guitar, play live in front of an audience, and maybe someday write songs like they did. Ray grew up in a Chicago suburb, discovering and learning the music that made every second of life worth living. He made it through school and into full-time work, when he was confronted, once again, by the passion he could never let go of. Ray realized there had to be some reason he still reached for his guitar every day.

Inspired by the songs that changed his life, Luke Ray started writing his own in the summer of 2018, leaving another career behind. They weren’t written with his own voice in mind – just written, and piling up. Eventually, he realized it would be easiest (and cheapest…) if he just sang the tunes himself.

Ray’s debut EP Thank You, Anyone, featuring the swinging single “You Could Ruin Me,” is the sound of a new songwriter embracing the inspired life he’s always wanted. Up-tempo power-pop arrangements and melodies carry his introspective lyrics, coming from a man falling in love with music all over again.

https://lukeraymusic.wixsite.com/website

https://www.facebook.com/lukeraymusic

https://lukeray.bandcamp.com/music