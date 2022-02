After stints on reality singing shows “The Voice” and “American Idol”, Joe Kirk has made his way to Champaign-Urbana to perform at Rod Sickler’s “Red Hot Winter.”

This year’s show will be held February 25th and 26th at City Center in Champaign, with proceeds from the event going to Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness. Limited tickets are available at https://redhotwinter.com.