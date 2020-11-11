Former Illini turns first job experiences into children’s book

Dan Brown grew up in Gibson City. He chased just about every sport and was able to earn 7 varsity letters, ultimately earning a roster spot for the Fighting Illini football team in the fall of 1976.

Now a resident of Florida, Dan’s storytelling was simply an attempt to be a good dad and tell his son interesting, uplifting, motivating, and adventuresome bedtime stories. As a grandfather these days, Dan says he wants to “leave something tangible and in print to my 4 grandchildren.”

His latest book is called “Second House from the Corner, My First Real Job – Dew Worms.” All of Dan’s books are available online through Outskirts Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-million and others.

