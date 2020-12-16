Former C-U resident making art at home in Indy

Christiana Timmerman grew up in Champaign and is a graduate of the University of Illinois. However, life has since taken her to Indianapolis where she lives and works as an artist. Recently, Christiana started CCTimmerman Art, selling watercolor art on stationery, cards, and paper goods…and all of her work is still printed here in Champaign at UpClose Printing.

CCTimmerman Art offers colorful watercolor stationery, as well as limited-edition personalized stationery sets. For more details on ordering, visit her on Etsy, Facebook or Instagram below:

http://cctimmerman.etsy.com

https://www.facebook.com/cctimmermanart/

https://www.instagram.com/cctimmermanart/