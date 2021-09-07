Forest Preserve District celebrates life in the 19th century

Experience Central Illinois life in the 19th century with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District:

Prairie Stories

Go back in time and experience what life was like in nineteenth century east-central Illinois! The day begins with artisan demonstrations (including blacksmithing featuring work from local blacksmith shops) and outdoor cooking. Hands-on activities like candle dipping and butter churning begin at noon. The event also features live American folk music and dancing with the Central Illinois English Country Dancers! Don’t miss a special concert from the 33rd Volunteer Illinois Regiment Band from 2-4pm, enjoy 19th century schoolhouse lessons, and discover many methods of textile work!

StoryWalk: Butterflies on Carmen St.

This book is special because it’s written in both English and Spanish. CCFPD is celebrating two things with this StoryWalk: Monarch butterfly migration and Welcoming Week! Monarch butterflies start their migration to Mexico in September, and Welcoming Week is celebrated from September 10-19. This offering is in collaboration with the New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA. Visit any time from dawn to dusk now through September 24.

For more details, check out the Champaign County Forest Preserve District online.