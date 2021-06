Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ford/Iroquois Master Gardner’s 2021 Garden Walk

• Saturday, June 26 from 9am to 1pm

• Walk begins at 9am at Bayles Lake, near Loda,IL

• Featuring 6 gardens, including a high-quality, remnant prairie

• Garden-themed vendors at Bayles Lake

• Tickets available:

o At Bayles Lake the day-of the event

o In-person at Onarga, Danville or Champaign Extension Offices

o By Calling 217-333-7672

o Online at: https://go.illinois.edu/FIMGGardenWalk2021