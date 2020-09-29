Football inspired recipes with Anita Dukeman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s football season and guest chef, Anita Dukeman, is back preparing a game day favorite–Buffalo Wings–served with the BEST Blue Cheese Dip ever!

Wing Trivia

How many wings do most people eat at a time? 7

What are more popular, boneless or wings with bones? Wings with bones win!

When do people eat the most wings? During the Super Bowl.

Where were the first Buffalo wings served? The Anchor Bar in Buffalo, NY.

Wing History

In 1964, the first Buffalo wings as we know them were born.

Created by Teressa Bellissimo (photo attached), owner of the Anchor Bar (photo attached) in Buffalo, NY.

At first a local favorite, but by the mid-1980s, as sports bars gained popularity, so did wings.

Baked Buffalo Wings

Ingredients

1 pound chicken wings

1Tablespoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1Tablespoon salt

1/2 cup Franks Red Hot sauce

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1Tablespoon butter

Directions

FILL a large pot half way with water. ADD chicken wings, cayenne pepper, red pepper flakes, and salt to the pot.

Bring to a BOIL and COOK the chicken wings for 15 minutes.

PLACE oven rack in the middle of the oven.

PLACE wings on a cooling rack set in a rimmed foil-lined baking sheet. SPRAY wings with cooking spray.

BROIL for 7-10 minutes on each side. For crispier wings or meatier wings, BROIL the chicken longer, up to 15 minutes per side.

For the sauce: HEAT the hot sauce, garlic powder, and butter on the stovetop or place in a microwave-safe bowl. HEAT for 2 minutes or until butter is melted. STIR.

When wings are done, MIX with the sauce with the wings. SERVE with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dip and celery on the side.

Blue Cheese Dip

Ingredients

4.5-5 ounces blue cheese crumbles

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt

1 Tablespoon buttermilk or whole milk

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions

PLACE all ingredients in a bowl and MIX to combine. (I use may handheld stick blender to blend thoroughly.) REFRIGERATE for at least 1 hour before serving.