Foods you need in your pantry in order to stay healthy at home

If ever there was a time to work on eating well, it’s now. Dr. Jim Painter stopped by with details on the various diets (keto, Atkins, vegan, etc.) and to give us several tips for cooking and overall gut health:

1. Add grilled mushrooms, garlic and onions to your dishes (omelets, spaghetti sauce, fajitas)

2. Eat berries (especially Elderberries) to decrease symptoms of upper respiratory (viral) infections

3. Add oregano

4. Make Holy Basil as a tea

5. Consume pro-biotics (yogurt, keifer, sourkraut, kambucha, even sour dough bread)

6. Consume pre-biotics (plant fibers that the good bacteria in our gut need to grow)