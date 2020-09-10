Food Addiction: Fact or Fiction with Profile by Sanford

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Profile by Sanford is a comprehensive wellness program that was created by physicians and researchers and Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, SD. Our Health Coaches help people develop healthy habits, lose weight, and sustain long term. Profile is customized to your specific lifestyle, nutrition, and activity goals.

We offer private, one-on-one coaching with our certified Health Coaches. We help with lifestyle, nutrition, and activity goals and habits, and empower people to create their own healthy, happy lifestyle. All of our meal plans are completely customized to the individual and we even use genetics to do that. Profile has adjusted things during covid. We are able to do coaching appointments virtually, we can ship food to our members doorstep, or do curbside pick ups.

Profile’s one-on-one coaching is the most valuable part of what we do. Our certified Health Coaches are here to help people through every step of the way. We love seeing our member’s success with weight loss and maintaining the healthy habits we work with them on. We also offer high-end technology to not only track weight, but body composition and cardiovascular health.

EVENT:

Virtual Nutrition Seminar – Food Addiction: Fact or Fiction on Tuesday, September 15th at 5:30 pm.

Profile by Sanford

217-403-9080

902 Meijer Drive Suite 5

Champaign, IL 61822