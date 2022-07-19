Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Colleen Hatton is back with a lighter dish with easy clean up!
Foil Packet Tomato Basil Fish
- 8 ounces wild cod or halibut
- 8 ounces cherry tomatoes, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon dry white wine
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 3 tablespoons basil, chopped
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Heat Oven or Grill to 400 Degrees F
- Tear off two large squares of aluminum foil, each about 10 inches in length. Fold each in half to create a fold line, then open, like a book.
- Cut the fish into two equally-sized portions and place one piece in the center of the left half of each piece of foil, near the fold line.
- Arrange equal amounts of tomato and garlic over each piece of fish.
- Season well with salt and pepper.
- Fold up the sides of the left half of the foil, creating a ’bowl’ that contains the food.
- Whisk together the olive oil, wine, and onion powder until thoroughly combined.
- Drizzle the oil mixture all over the fish and tomatoes.
- Fold over the right half of the foil, covering the food. Carefully roll the top half of the foil together with the edges of the left half of the foil, sealing all edges and creating an air-tight packet.
- Place the packets right-side-up (with the tomatoes on top) directly on the grill or in the oven. Cook for about 10 minutes.
- Use kitchen shears or a knife to cut a slit through the top center of each packet to fold open. Open carefully – the steam that will rise from each packet is very hot. Check to be sure the fish is opaque and cooked through to the center. If fish is not cooked through, Put it back for 5-7 minutes more.
- Top the fish with freshly chopped basil.
- Serve the fish pockets directly in the foil to retain all of the flavors from the oil, wine, and seasoning.