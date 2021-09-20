Foam rolling our way to loosened up muscles

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Marcia Stevens, owner Champaign Fitness Center, brings foam rollers to share exactly what they are used for
and how to use them!

It’s like a sports massage! All major muscle groups can be self-massaged. There are many different purposes for which they are used.

–Can be used pre-workout to loosen muscles and increase blood flow to the muscles

–Can be used post-workout to regain elasticity and help prevent soreness

–Can be used to help rehab strains and over-use injuries and even help prevent those same injuries

–Can be used to reduce pain due to inactivity like sitting at a desk too long

