Flyway Farms & Heaterography at Urbana’s Market IN the Square

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re learning about two of the vendors you can find at the Urbana Indoor Market.

Flyway Farms:

Here, you will find an assortment of the best fresh produce, baked goods, meats, cheeses, arts, crafts, and so much more! We welcome you to invest in your community and help our very own entrepreneurs thrive. Shop local at Market IN the Square! By shopping local you help create jobs, make Urbana a destination, strengthen your community, and find some of the most unique offerings in the city. We currently cultivate over 20 varieties of gourmet and medicinal mushrooms year round in our climate controlled facility. Our mushrooms are grown on carefully produced sawdust based medium that it sterilized and inoculated on our farm. We currently sell at markets, stores, CSA’s, and restaurants throughout southern and central IL. We have been growing for 11 years. Unlike most vegetables our mushrooms are grown completely indoors, starting their life as pure cultures in test tubes in our laboratory. The start of the process is done under strict sterile conditions to ensure pure, clean growth. Our environmentally controlled grow house allows us to precisely control growing conditions, allowing us to harvest mushrooms every day of the year so customers receive the absolute freshest fungi possible.

Heaterography:

People the quality of my photography. The vibrant colors of a landscape photo and the and perspective of an architecture photo. I have been doing photography all my life, however I began to take it serious and consider myself a professional in 2013. That is when I begun to take 20,000-35,000 photos a year, compared 1,000-2,000 in previous years. I believe my style is unique and I provide a perspective that is different to others. I pride myself on good color and good contrast.

Future Market Dates:

January 11, 18, 25

February 1, 8, 15

March 14, 21

April 4, 11, 18, 25