Flora Gems to host annual gem sale

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Flora Gems only hosts their gem sale once year and this year’s event will be extra special!

You can expect heaps of twinkling, shimmering, glimmering gemstones of every color, shape, and size! We are beyond excited to welcome Roger and Ginger Dery from Roger Dery Gem Design! Roger is a world-renowned gem cutter who began his consciously sourced gem design business 36 years ago and has won two American Gem Trade Association Cutting Edge Awards!

Join us for this very special weekend and imagine yourself adorned in beautiful and rare gemstones!217-305-7381