Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Bungee fitness is a new way to get high cardio exercise with low impact. Kathy Selle, Owner of Flight Time Bungee Fitness, shows Heather the basics of this fun, new workout!

Heather Roberts tries out the new bungee fitness workout at Flight Time Bungee Fitness.

Here’s more from Kathy:

We are the only bungee fitness studio in the area.

The bungees offer resistance as well as assistance.

There are some limitations, you need to be between 90 and 240 pounds, cannot be pregnant or had recent surgery. Even if impact is not a problem for you this workout is fun so you might find that you look forward to your workout and follow through that slump we can sometimes reach when we are trying to incorporate working out into our busy lives. It is fun but it is also a high cardio workout, if you have trouble maintaining movement for 3 minutes or if you cannot do a burpee unassisted it might be difficult for you.

Flight Time Bungee Fitness

Sangamon on Main

601 E. Main St., Ste 109

Mahomet, IL 61853