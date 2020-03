With Easter not far away, the folks at Flesor’s Candy Kitchen in Tuscola have taken it upon themselves to help out the Easter Bunny. And–as luck would have it–Heather was there to lend a hand too.

Visit them in person at 101 W Sale St., Tuscola, IL 61953 or check out their website or on Facebook:

www.flesorskitchen.com

https://www.facebook.com/flesors/