Flavor to the bone at Rumberger’s Wings

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tremayne Branch, the force behind Rumberger’s Wings, joins us in the CI Kitchen.

Rumberger’s is a family owned and operated business. The founder named the restaurant after his Grandfather, Rumberger Moore, because Mr. Moore instilled values of self-reliance and entrepreneurship in his children and grandchildren. Mr. Moore always believed in challenging the status quo, and going the extra mile to distinguish oneself.

At Rumberger’s we strive to elevate our customers’ experience. All of our Wet Sauces and Dry Rubs are original recipes. All wings are cooked to order (we don’t even own heat warmers). All wings are cooked to perfection by skilled chefs… crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside. All wings are seasoned by hand so that we provide FLAVOR TO THE BONE!

Champaign location: Village at the Crossing

Peoria, Champaign and coming soon to Springfield.