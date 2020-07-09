Five fun (and safe) family activities for the second half of summer

Now that we’re on the other side of the 4th of July, it might be a challenge to find activities that are both fun and safe for you and your family. Thankfully, Visit Champaign County has all sorts of good ideas. Five, specifically.

Go Camping – If you canceled your summer vacation, there are still plenty of places where you can escape to locally. Now is the time to go camping at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, named an International Dark Sky Park, the only one in the state. This means it’s the best place to get a view of the night sky in Illinois. Go for hikes and scout wildlife while you’re at the park. Pack a Picnic—We’re all a little tired of eating at home, with dishes piling up. Why not pack a picnic and head to one of our parks. Pick up some local foods such as goat cheese from Prairie Fruits Farm, Bread from Pekara, some local jam from the Co-op, and head out to Allerton, the Japan House Gardens, or any of our local parks. Pick up some sweet treats too such as a caramel apple from Cool Bliss Popped Bliss, or some ice cream from Jarlings! Live Music Outdoors—While we will miss out on Friday Night Live this summer, there are still opportunities to see our local musicians in action. Several area music venues have moved their music outdoors so you can enjoy while safely practicing social distancing. Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana just took over half of their parking lot to hold live music, and both Blackbird and Iron Post in Urbana also have regular sets. In downtown Champaign, Pour Brothers regularly hosts bands on their patio, and Alto Vineyards lets you enjoy the music among the vines. Visit a Museum—Phase four has allowed our local museums to re-open but they are taking it slowly. The first to open is Museum of the Grand Prairie in Mahomet, with scheduled times. Go to their website to secure a spot, and get into some cool air conditioning and continue that education of our local history. Other area museums will have plans announced soon, but until then, you can still visit virtually! Play Putt-Putt or Footgolf—If you need a little recreation, you can check out some recently opened options around the community. Play a round of mini-golf at Old Orchard Lanes & Links, or give foot golf a try—a mix between soccer and golf. This fun activity is available at Lake of the Woods Golf Course and the U of I golf course.

For more information all of the opportunities in Champaign County, check out the Visit Champaign County website.