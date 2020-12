Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle heads to Five Feline Farm.

The modern homestead in Charleston is where Julia Miller and Donna Coonce (plus their precious cats) have committed to eating well, living well, and helping each other out along the way.









Connect with Five Feline Farm for hand-made treats, soaps, and more!

Website: fivefelinefarm.com

Facebook: @FiveFelineFarm

Twitter: @FiveFelineFarm

Instagram: @5felinefarm