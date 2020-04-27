Fit 4 Mom connecting moms with virtual workouts

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

With Illinois’ stay-at-home order extended through the end of the month – and Gov. Pritzker indicating it could go longer – Central Illinois business owners are turning to platforms like Facebook to stay in touch with their customers.

That’s the case for Central Illinois native Kayse Drennan, who’s Springfield fitness business “Fit 4 Mom” has gone entirely virtual for the time being. Kayse has been using Facebook to help keep local moms active — even the ones who have their little ones at home with them.

Kayse joins us virtually to show us how you can squeeze in a great workout with your kids in tow.



Tell us about Fit 4 Mom and how you’ve made the transition from in-person to virtual

workouts?

Our business is about bringing moms and their kids together for in-person workouts, but that’s

not the safe thing to do right now.

We are all stuck at home right now, but thanks to technology, we don’t have to give up the

activities we love and the connections we all need.

Virtual workouts help us stay in touch with our friends and neighbors and keep us active – and

the best part is, you can do a great workout even with your little ones at home.

We’ll get to some of those workouts in just a minute, but I want to know — how are you and your local members leaning on one another?

Our community is really everything. We call it our “Village” because it truly does take a village.

We have a Facebook Group that we use to keep each other motivated. We share funny stories,

fun activities to do with the kids, you name it.

It’s really so important to have that mom-to-mom connection right now.

Right now, you’re offering a complimentary access to your virtual class, is that right?

Yes, the first class is free to anyone who’s interested in joining our Fit4Mom community

All you have to do is visit our Facebook page — FIT4MOM Springfield/Chatham for more

information on how to sign up.

