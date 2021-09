From billiards and bags to burgers and beer, One T’s Corner Pocket in Champaign has a little something for everyone. Featuring one of the largest outdoor beer gardens in the area, One T’s is the perfect spot to grab a drink, catch a meal or watch a show.

EVENT: Thomas Ian Nichols from “American Pie” and “Rookie of the Year” will be performing with his band on Thursday, September 23rd at 9pm.

One T’s Cornerpocket

123 S. Mattis Ave, Champaign

For more details, visit them on Facebook.