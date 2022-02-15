Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We welcome all to worship together, pray together, study together, and share life together, equipping us to become Jesus’ hands, feet, and voice.

First Presbyterian Church Of Champaign

302 W. Church Street -Downtown Champaign

Concert

John McCutcheon

Folk music’s renaissance man

Master instrumentalist

Powerful singer-songwriter

Storyteller and author

Admission is free

Donations appreciated

Proof of vaccination or negative covid test required to attend

Face masks must be worn during the concert