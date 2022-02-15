Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
We welcome all to worship together, pray together, study together, and share life together, equipping us to become Jesus’ hands, feet, and voice.
First Presbyterian Church Of Champaign
302 W. Church Street -Downtown Champaign
Concert
John McCutcheon
Folk music’s renaissance man
Master instrumentalist
Powerful singer-songwriter
Storyteller and author
Admission is free
Donations appreciated
Proof of vaccination or negative covid test required to attend
Face masks must be worn during the concert