Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

June 3rd is the City of Danville’s First Friday Summer Bash in Downtown Danville featuring a Job Fair by Vermilion Advantage, bounce houses, Joyful Bubbles, and food trucks. It is also the first night of Summer Sounds put on my Downtown Danville, Inc.

We also partnered on starting “I am, you are, we are Vermilion County” – A collaborative effort between The City of Danville and Vermilion Advantage to shine light on the people bringing positive change to their neighborhoods in Danville and beyond!

June Chamber Events – Young Professionals Network June 8th, Business and Networking Luncheon (Annual cookout at Servpro of Vermilion County) June 22nd, and Business After Hours (coinciding with Artbeat Week and First Gig Rock and Roll Camp) June 22nd.