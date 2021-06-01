First Friday Concert Series with The Little Theatre on The Square

Sullivan, Ill. (WCIA)

The Little Theatre On The Square is starting our 2021 Comeback with the First Friday Concert Series. Kicking off, Friday June, 4, at 7:30 PM. The first Friday of June, July and August will feature Little Theatre Alumni coming back to Sullivan for this FREE concert series before we fully open in October of 2021 with the King and Marilyn.

We are here to entertain and bring the music back to Sullivan. We are excited to share these three free concerts this summer before our reopening in October. It has been a long year of waiting and the wait is almost over for Broadway Quality shows to be back in Sullivan. So join us for a taste of what is to come.

We are the ONLY professional Actors Equity theatre between Chicago and St. Louis in Illinois. Bringing professional Broadway Quality shows to Central Illinois since 1957.

EVENT:

First Friday Concert Series. June 4 at 7:30 PM

July 2 at 7:30 PM

August 6 at 7:30 PM.

Food trucks will be on site starting at 6 pm. Bring your lawn chair for this FREE outdoor concert in front of The Little Theatre On The Square in Sullivan.

The Little Theatre On The Square

16 E Harrison Street, Sullivan, IL 61951