First COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Carle

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A special delivery arrived last week but it wasn’t Santa who delivered this gift. The first COVID-19 vaccine brought the vaccine – and hope – to healthcare workers locally and across the nation. But when will the vaccine reach the public? And who should get it? Here with answers to many of your questions is Dr. Sally Salmons Carle’s associate chief medical officer for Medicine and Medical subspecialties.

Who should receive this vaccine?

• Carle strongly encourages everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available. The CDCD currently recommends it for those 16 and over.

• We must continue to fight continued spread of this virus, and we believe the vaccine is the beginning of the end of this pandemic but we can’t let up on wearing masks and social distancing just yet.

• Because supplies are limited at first, state health officials developed a phased approach for distributing to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities first and will expand from there.

• When the vaccine is more readily available, it will still take time to reach enough people to provide protections for the entire community.

I understand Carle has started to receive some vaccine already. Who is getting it now?

• Through the Illinois Department of Public Health, Carle Health received approximately 550 total doses to vaccinate healthcare workers. (400 for CFH staff and Carle Richland Memorial Hospital about 150 doses).

• We offering a phased approach starting with hospital workers who care for COVID patients and first responders. This includes many behind-the-scenes staff who collect lab samples and cleaning rooms or handle waste.

Will you get the vaccine yourself?

• When my turn comes around, I’ll roll up my sleeve.

• I want to do my part to protect not only myself but others.

Are you confident this vaccine is safe given the quick development?

• Yes.

• As physicians, care providers and researchers we are encouraged by the safety and efficacy of the vaccine having followed a well-established process for production and testing.

• The rapid pace reflects the importance of the work for our country and the significant resources directed to address demand for the vaccine.

• The drug companies invested significant resources into developing this vaccine given the worldwide need.

• The two most widely discussed vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna) are more than 90% effective with two doses. Pfizer 95%, Moderna 94%.

There are many side effects reported, is it still worth getting the vaccine?

• Commit to getting both doses to be fully vaccinated to protect yourself and others. Like with any vaccine, you may experience some side effects – that’s a sign that the vaccine is working. Plan for a day of rest after each dose if possible.

• Much like a mild case of COVID-19: headache, chills, fatigue, muscle pain or fever.

• These far outweigh the risk of a severe bout of COVID-19.

• It’s especially important to commit to getting both doses.

Do I need to get vaccinated if I’ve already had and recovered from the virus?

• Yes. We recommend getting vaccinated for COVID-19, even if you’re had it. However, those whot had COVID-19 should delay vaccination until about 90 days from diagnosis. People should not get vaccinated if in quarantine after exposure or if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

When will the vaccine be available for the general public?

• The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to patients in a phased approach. The vaccination will be available to Carle patients at some point in the future, likely at centralized locations similar to our community flu clinics.

Where can people learn more?

• Carle.org/covid-19

• Educate yourself

• Talk about your risk factor with a trusted healthcare provider

• Continue to keep up proven prevention methods – wash hands, watch your distance from others and wear a mask