Fireworks, tractors, music, and movies this month in Champaign County

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

July is here and we have so many great events and activities to get you through the dog days of summer!

It’s been a long, tough year for local musicians, but we’re excited to see Friday Night Live return to downtown Champaign this week! This year, they’ll have three locations throughout downtown with local bands providing the soundtrack to the evening at 6pm and 7pm. Kids activities will also be available every week. With the delayed start in this event, you can expect to see Friday Night Live stick around until September! So plan to go out and support our musicians and our local businesses.

After a year off of celebrations, we’re finally ready to celebrate the 4th of July with parades, live music, and fireworks.

In Rantoul, they’ll also start the weekend on Friday with live music as well as their popular Freedom 5K. followed by a parade Saturday morning, and fireworks Saturday night.

The Freedom Fest is back with fireworks only this year, but you can see these over the Champaign-Urbana skies Sunday night, with them based out of Memorial Stadium.

Once we get past the celebrations, we’re excited to once again host the Historic Farm Days in Penfield. If you’ve never been, it’s a great escape to a different time period. You can see blacksmith demonstrations, horse & plow in action, and plenty of historic tractors on display. It’s a sight to see.

Out in Sullivan, the Little Theatre on the Square is bringing live music every Friday night this summer until they bring back their theatre programming this fall. Some popular stage names will be on hand on several of the weekends, so be sure to check the schedule. While in the area, shop from the local boutiques on the square and grab a bite at area restaurants.

For those wanting a night out with the kids, we have several outdoor moving nights! The Champaign Park District has their Friday Flix over the course of the month, Monticello is hosting their movie nights back on their historic square, and the University of Illinois hosts their movies on the Quad the first Thursday of the month.

And finally for those that have been counting the days, Curtis Orchard opens back up on July 20, so if you’re craving those apple donuts, you can be first in line to pick those up later this month!