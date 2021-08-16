Fire Doll Artisan Chandlery: Grand Opening

Fire Doll Studio began in 2011 in the tiny kitchen of a small studio apartment in Champaign, Illinois when owner/creator Kayla Brown was in nursing school. A love for beautiful candles and a life long battle with asthma led to the creation of a health-conscious natural candle that is friendly to the airway and can still fill a room with impactful fragrance and vibes. From the hands of a nurse, musician, artist, and lover of upcycling… you will find a lovely array of natural soy and beeswax candles ranging from pillars, votives, and taper candles to container candles thoughtfully poured into repurposed containers. Some love for the earth, for your health, and for your comfort.

Their operation has grown from a very tiny kitchen years ago into a beautiful studio space in the Lincoln Building in Downtown Champaign, Illinois. While they operate mostly online currently with occasional local market visits, there are plans for a small retail space in the near future.

GRAND OPENING

FIRE DOLL ARTISAN CHANDLERY

Downtown, Champaign, IL

Thursday, August 19th

The Fire Doll Artisan Chandlery will feature an exciting retail and studio experience for candle lovers! Visit them during normal business hours to watch candles being made while perusing a wide variety of handmade artisan candles, wax melts, and more! You will also find a lovely selection of artisan candle accessories, bath & body products, stationary, and much much more… all from woman-owned businesses both local and around the globe.

They will also host a Candle Happy Hour twice weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6:30pm – 8:00pm as well as a Kids’ Candle Making Workshop (age 5-12) two Sundays each month from 5:30p-6:30p! Reservations are required for these and you can find more info and reserve your spot by visiting them online.

110 S Neil St

Champaign, Illinois 61820

Firedollstudio@gmail.com