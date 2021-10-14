Finding your furever friend at the Champaign County Humane Society

ciLiving.TV


Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

At the Champaign County Humane Society, our purpose is to prevent cruelty to animals, to promote animal welfare, to educate the public about the humane care and treatment of animals, to increase public awareness of the companion animal overpopulation issue and to provide solutions, and to provide high quality shelter, medical, and adoption services for animals when necessary.

Business/Organization Phone
217-344-7297
Business/Organization Address
1911 E Main Street Urbana, IL 61802


