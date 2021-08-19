Finding Virgil the cat his Furever Family from Hospice Hearts Rescue

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster-based animal rescue in Central Illinois, serving cats and dogs whose owners are no longer able to care for them due to owner illness, nursing home admission, or death.

Helping a family member who is dealing with illness and having to move because they can’t take care of themselves is difficult enough. Adding in a pet that has kept them company for so long has to move but can’t go with them is even more upsetting for everyone.

We ask people in similar situations to go to our website and fill out an admission form with as much information as possible to help us place the pet in a foster home. Sometimes animals need socialization or other type of care before finding a forever home that fits both the animals and adopting families’ needs. We make sure that the orphans are up to date on vaccination and we deal with any medical problem they have.











Our mission is to help people who are having health problems find new homes for their pets, but with COVID everything has changed. The rescue organizations are working together because with COVID all the rescue organizations are full or filling up fast.

No events at this time. We are in need of fosters. We welcome people experienced with cats and dogs or first time pet people. Supplies, vet bills are covered by Hospice Hearts.

hospiceheartsanimalrescue@gmail.com