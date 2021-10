McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat NFP is a non profit dog rescue who tries their very best to find homes best suited for each of the homeless dogs that we take in.















Ghost and Sampson are looking for forever homes. Ghost is a 6 month old female husky mix pup and Sampson is a 2 year old male aussie/rat terrier mix.

Join the Ruby’s facebook group HERE.