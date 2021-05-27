Finding Salsa his Furever Family with Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat

McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Salsa, AKA Tiny Dancer, is looking for his Furever Family at Ruby’s Rescue.

We are a small non-profit dog rescue making a difference in the lives of homeless dogs, one tail at a time.

We place homeless dogs in to loving, forever homes. We try our best to match dogs with the homes most suited for them.

We aren’t a first come-first served rescue. We strive for the best fit for each dog that enters our rescue.

We will be at Heritage Days in Farmer City from 12:00 – 4:00 pm Saturday, June 5th.

RUBYS RESCUE & RETREAT NFP
4035 E 600 North Rd, McLean IL

