Finding Prudence her furever family with Champaign County Humane Society

CCHS is an independent, non-profit animal welfare organization. We operate an open-admission animal shelter for dogs, cats, & other companion animals.

Shelter Hours for Animal Adoptions:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday: 2 PM to 7 PM

Saturday and Sunday 11 AM – 5 PM

Closed on Tuesdays and major holidays.

Animal admissions are by appointment. Please email admissions@cuhumane.org or call 217-344-7297, ext. 17 and leave your contact information. An admissions coordinator will call you back to schedule an appointment and answer your questions.

Our Philosophy on Shelter Enrichment and Training

Champaign County Humane Society (CCHS) believes that the best way to train and rehabilitate homeless animals is through reward based training. Positive reinforcement involves immediately rewarding (i.e. food, praise, toys, etc.) an animal when it responds with a desired behavior. The beauty of positive reinforcement training is that it increases the likelihood that a good behavior will be repeated.

Adoption Policies-Our adoption program is for individuals and families seeking a pet to live indoors and provide companionship.-You must be 21 years of age or older to adopt.-We recommend that all household members meet the animal during the adoption process. In some cases, we will make this a requirement.–If you rent or lease your home, we require written or verbal approval from your landlord before you adopt a pet.-If you currently own animals, making sure your pets are up-to-date on vaccinations and care can help expedite the adoption process.-All cats, dogs, and rabbits will be spayed or neutered prior to adoption.-Our adoption contract requires you to take your new pet to a veterinarian within one week of adoption.

LOST PETS???

Stray pets found by the public and animals impounded by Champaign County Animal Control go directly to the Champaign County Animal Services Facility located at 210 S. Art Bartell Road (on the North East corner where Art Bartell Road intersects with the service road to CCHS).

Anyone looking for their lost pet in Champaign County can contact Animal Control at 384-3798.

The annual Fur Ball will be back in 2021! October 1st at the I-Hotel.