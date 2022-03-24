Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Elaine Estes, volunteer with Hospice Hearts, introduces us to Natasha who is currently looking for her furever family.

We take orphans for families whos owners can no longer take care of them do to entering assisted living, nursing home or their family passes away. But being as we have space the rescue groups work together to place to get animals into forever homes.

Our upcoming event will be on Mothers day weekend, May 7-8. Our Spring Porch/Plant Sale at 102 S. McCullough, Urbana.

Our most urgent need at the moment is cat litter and Sheba cat food. We have a donation at Pets Supplies Plus, 2821 W. Kirby, Champaign. We also have a link to our Chewy wish list on the website home page. You can purchase items and they will ship them to us.

Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue

Business/Organization Phone

779-235-0386

Business/Organization Address

P.O. Box 17605

Urbana. IL 61803