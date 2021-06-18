Finding Izzy’s Furever Family with Wish Bone Canine

Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

Izzy is looking for her Furever Family!

Wish Bone Canine is all about canine care, rehabilitation, and adoption. They’ve got dogs for days!













Wish Bone finds homes for dogs! It’s been eleven years, and we’re at six thousand adoptions and counting.

Wish Bone is a no-kill organization, and we’re part of a strong network of rescues and shelters.

On Saturday June 26th, we’ll be out for “Star Wars Night” at the Corn Crib in Normal. The week after that is the bake sale at the downtown farmer’s market in Bloomington!

Wish Bone Canine Rescue

Business/Organization Phone

309-808-4477

Business/Organization Address

2020 S. Bunn St., Bloomington IL, 61704