Finding Hamburger his Furever Family

April Faulkner, Humane Educator and Lead Humane Investigator with the Champaign County Humane Society, has a friend looking for his Furever Family.

Our mission is to prevent cruelty to animals, to promote animal welfare, to educate the public about the humane care and treatment of animals, to increase public awareness of the companion animal overpopulation issue and to provide solutions, and to provide high quality shelter, medical, and adoption services for animals when necessary.

217-344-7297

1911 E Main Street

Urbana, IL 61802