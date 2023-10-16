Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready to be inspired as we delve into the heartwarming world of the Champaign County Humane Society. Join us as we speak with Sarah Sheppard, the Development Director, who will share invaluable insights into the mission of the society and their upcoming events.

Expect an adorable furry friend to steal the spotlight, as Sarah highlights the joys of pet adoption, emphasizing the loving companions waiting to find their forever homes. Additionally, she will touch upon October’s significance as Subaru Loves Pets month, shedding light on the society’s dedication to animal welfare and responsible pet ownership.

Make sure to mark your calendars for their exciting Fur Ball fundraiser on November 10. With tickets priced at $125, this exclusive event at the I Hotel & Conference Center promises an evening of delectable dining, a lively open bar, and exciting raffle prizes and auction packages, including exotic getaways and unique experiences.

Through their open-admission policy and compassionate care for all animals, the Champaign County Humane Society stands out as a beacon of hope, providing second chances and fostering the crucial human-animal bond within their community.

If you’re passionate about animal welfare, consider joining the Champaign County Humane Society team as they are currently hiring for Animal Care staff. For more information, visit their website at www.cuhumane.org.