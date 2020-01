McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat is back with adorable puppies looking for their “Furever Family.”

We are a small but mighty non profit dog rescue in rural McLean IL.

We pride ourselves in matching adoptable dogs with the right adopters!

We are different because we aren’t first come–first served. We have an application process and try our best to place our dogs in to loving and permanent homes.









Adoptable Pups with Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat

Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat, NFP

4035 E 600 North Road, McLean IL 61754