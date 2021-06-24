Finding furever families for Coco and Black Jack at Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat

McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Coco and Black Jack are looking for their Furever Family at Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat, LLC.





We are a small non-profit dog rescue making a difference in the lives of homeless dogs, one tail at a time.

We place homeless dogs in to loving, forever homes. We try our best to match dogs with the homes most suited for them.

We aren’t a first come-first served rescue. We strive for the best fit for each dog that enters our rescue.









http://www.rubysrescueandretreat.org

RUBYS RESCUE & RETREAT NFP

4035 E 600 North Rd, McLean IL