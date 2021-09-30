Finding Fiona her Furever Family with Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat is back with a beautiful 5 year old husky, Fiona. She is looking for a forever home!

Join the Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat facebook group HERE.

Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat, NFP, focuses on saving dogs on death row, getting them vetted, and placing them in to loving and permanent homes. We are located in rural McLean IL. Best way to reach us is via email to rescuejeanann@aol.com. Our website is rubysrescueandretreat.org. To adopt from us, please fill out the application on our website.

4035 E 600 North Rd, McLean IL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon