Finding Fiona her Furever Family with Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat

McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat is back with a beautiful 5 year old husky, Fiona. She is looking for a forever home!

















Join the Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat facebook group HERE.

Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat, NFP, focuses on saving dogs on death row, getting them vetted, and placing them in to loving and permanent homes. We are located in rural McLean IL. Best way to reach us is via email to rescuejeanann@aol.com. Our website is rubysrescueandretreat.org. To adopt from us, please fill out the application on our website.

4035 E 600 North Rd, McLean IL