Find the perfect job for you with Express Employment

Express Knows Jobs. They are at the forefront of employment with their ear on the ground to employment and economic trends, as well as available jobs, and the best places to work. They help connect people not only to a new job/career but to any community resource they may need.

They have partnerships all over Champaign and Vermillion county and work tirelessly to make sure that those who come work for them – and even those who end up feeling its not a good fit – are connected to whatever they need; from housing and clothes to transportation and child care.

Express Employment Professionals goes above and beyond to help connect people to jobs and their clients to quality people. They have even contracted a bus to provide an alternative transportation option for their associates and are working on partnering with a childcare provider to help alleviate the pains of returning to work.

They also have relationships with their clients that other companies don’t have. They are people from Champaign, for Champaign. Express is also hosting Job Fairs/Employment Workshops monthly at Salt and Light in Urbana (on the third Friday of Every Month).

Express Employment Professionals

(217) 355-8500

1001 North Mattis Avenue

Champaign, IL 61821

http://www.expresspros.com/ChampaignIL