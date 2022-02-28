Sidney, Ill. (WCIA)

That Little Farm in the Country and Ruhter Bison both raise pasture-raised meats, which you can currently find at the Urbana Market in the Square.

Here’s more from That Little Farm in the Country:

We also sell farm-themed merchandise designed by Colleen. Mostly themed around pigs and chickens, we hope to expand to a wider farm audience (ie, various other animals and general farm themes) in the near future.

The bison from Ruhter Bison are raised on pasture just north of Murdock. Bison is a very lean red meat. The pork from That Little Farm in the Country are raised on pasture just outside of Sidney.

Bison meat is a very lean red meat. It’s lower in fat than pork, fish, beef, and even chicken. Yet high in iron and protein, low in cholesterol.

Our pasture-raised pork is significantly different from “regular” pork. Our pigs are a specialty breed of pig (Idaho Pasture Pigs), bred specifically to graze on grass for their primary food source. They get about 75% of their diet from grass or hay. The remaining 25% is a non-gmo custom grain mix. Pigs are not true ruminants, and can not be 100% grass fed. Our pigs eat about 2.5 lb of grain a day, compared to 8 to 10 lb of grain many conventional pigs eat (including the ones we raised several years ago). The high grass intake gives a nutrient-dense pork, especially high in beta carotene and iron (which gives our pork a rich flavor and a dark red color).

There are no other IPP farmers in the immediate area (though the breed is growing – thanks in part to us also being a registered IPP breeder, and selling registered breeding stock). And there are no other IPP farmers at any of the local farmers markets. So our pork is different from any other pork you will find around here. We now have a nice set of loyal customers who seek us out when we are at the markets, as they love our pork as much as we do!

There are no other bison farmers at the indoor market at this time. We have customers that seek us at when we are at the market specifically for the bison meat, since it is such a healthy alternative to beef.

We are attending the Market in the Square the first Saturday in March (March 5) and the first Saturday in April (April 2). TLF and RB share a booth at the indoor market. We are located toward the north end of the market hallway, about where the Christmas tree is in December.

We will have our pork chops (both bone in and butterfly), pork steaks (my favorite cut, besides bacon, of course!), and pork roasts. We also have a limited amount of bacon, jowl bacon, beer brats, cheddar brats, and whole hams.

We have ground bison, bison patties (pre-formed burger patties), bison summer sausage logs and sticks. (which go great with gouda and crackers).