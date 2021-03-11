Find fun Easter basket treasures at Giggles in Decatur

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Giggles is a wacky and fun gift shop & bakery, located on Merchant Street in historic downtown Decatur. Giggles has a little something for everyone! What makes Giggles stand out from the rest, is our ability to personalize just about everything, including fun Easter baskets.

DEMO DAY EGG-MAZING

MARCH 13TH, 20TH, 27TH

Saturday at 10 AM CST – 4 PM CST

Saturday Demo Days are back!

Get ready for the Easter Bunny with our EggMazing egg decorator!

No dyes- no smells! It’s all the fun without the mess.

Purchase your kit at the store! It comes with 8 colorful markers allowing you to create endless designs.

The EggMazing egg decorator will change the way families decorate their Easter eggs.

Great DIY craft for the entire family to use all year long.

Very exciting! there is no other egg decorating product on the market like the EggMazing egg decorator.

