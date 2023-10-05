Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

In the world of coffee, Jenna Clark, the owner of Moon Bean Coffee, is not just crafting lattes and cappuccinos; she’s brewing dreams and memories. Jenna’s journey from being a stay-at-home mom to a mobile coffee shop owner is a testament to determination and creativity.

Her dream began when traditional job interviews didn’t recognize her role as a stay-at-home mom. Undeterred, Jenna and her husband Brian decided to turn their dreams into reality by transforming a 1969 Frolic into a coffee trailer.

The name Moon Bean Coffee carries a touching story – it’s a tribute to Jenna’s grandmother, her best friend, who used to say, “I see the moon, and the moon sees you.” Her grandma’s memory lives on through Moon Bean Coffee.

Jenna’s expertise extends to the coffee world, where she distinguishes lattes from coffee with flavoring. Lattes are crafted from espresso shots, offering a bolder flavor profile.

Operating as a mobile coffee shop has brought Jenna closer to people. She brightens days at events, festivals, and school functions, building meaningful connections with each customer.

Moon Bean Coffee’s current featured flavors include White Pumpkin Latte, Salted Caramel Latte, and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. In October, they’re serving a “pretty in pink” lotus drink, with proceeds benefiting the Paint Piatt Pink campaign.

Keep an eye on Moon Bean Coffee’s Facebook page for updates on their whereabouts, and don’t miss them at various events, including the GLOW events at Allerton this winter and Christmas parades.