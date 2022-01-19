Financial well-being in 2022 with University of Illinois Community Credit Union

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It is the credit union’s mission to provide its members with the best terms/rate it can for their financial products. Members generally get lower rates on loans, pay fewer (and lower) fees. This means better rates, better service and the dreams you’re chasing, get realized faster.

Even if you’re financially responsible, life’s unpredictable nature can sometimes catch you off guard, at times making it dangerously easy to fall into debt. The holidays can also add to debt with unplanned gift and entertainment expenses. We get it!

• UICCU Rewards Visa, the Official Card of the University of Illinois. Enjoy 0% interest on balance transfers. Offer available through March 2022.

• Open a Christmas Club account now to help with 2022 holiday expenses.

University of Illinois Community Credit Union

2201 South First Street

Champaign, IL 61820