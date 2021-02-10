Financial Fitness Program with Marine Bank

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Dallas L Whittaker, Senior Vice President with Marine Bank, Wealth Management & Trust Department, shares how now is the time to get your finances in shape.

Here’s more from Marine Bank:

We have always been involved in trust and investments, but have recently expanded to include financial planning and insurance to provide a holistic wealth management approach. Most of the questions we get frequently start with What, When, and How much. For example…How much do I need to save, or need in retirement? When should I take social security? What should I invest in? Most of the questions we get, tend to be focused around retirement because everyone wants to ultimately retire and if asked when will typically say, yesterday. We call retirement the ultimate vacation. Unfortunately, many people spend more time planning their annual vacation than they do the ultimate vacation.

People should know the risk involved with inaction. Once a problem has been realized it is sometimes too late to solve it. The problems I LIKE to solve are the problems that haven’t happened yet. Such as protecting yourself from a downturn in the market, future cash flow or tax problems in retirement, or proper insurance, planning, or savings in place for those future unexpected events in life. The problems that haven’t happened yet, can typically be solved more readily than problems at hand. Part of our process with clients is completing a “gap analysis”. This identifies any gaps between your where you are now and where you should be to be on pace to reach your goals.

What sets us apart beyond our personal approach, is our passion and focus on education. We want our clients to feel confident in the decisions we help them make. When it comes to finances and your financial health, the only way someone can truly feel confident, is to know three essential things. WHAT you have, WHY you have it, and HOW it works. Many advisors are so focused on their business, they miss at least one of these important areas, because it takes extra time and effort to not only learn more about your client and provide holistic advice but then also spend the extra time and effort to educate them beyond what they own to how it really works and the “WHY”, the role it plays, in their personalized plan.

Marine Bank has a recent expansion into financial planning and insurance with our new Financial Fitness Program that allows people from any level of financial experience to discuss their financial goals and receive a personalized plan and financial fitness trainer to help the on their journey.