Final push for support of Developmental Services Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Developmental Services Center is in their final push for donations for the Tree of Hope.

The campaign ends on January 31st, our goal is $175,000 and we have one more strand of lights to light up.

We are very close to our goal! We have had a great campaign and have raised more than we did last year to date.

The Freres Family

Daughter, Charlotte, is 3 years old with a severe form of spina bifida called myelomeningocele. This meant her spine had not fully closed, and she would need surgery shortly after birth to repair spinal tissues protruding from her back.

We later learned that Charlotte also has an unrelated genetic condition called DiGeorge Syndrome which causes developmental delays, physical abnormalities, and a compromised immune system, among other issues.